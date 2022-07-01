Indian javelin ace Neeraj Chopra breaks own record at Stockholm meet

R Ashwin had also tested positive for the virus earlier
Sports5 days ago
Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra gave another sterling performance on Thursday as he clinched a silver medal at the prestigious Diamond League meet in Stockholm and broke his own previous record.
In the Diamond League played in Stockholm, Chopra threw 89.94 meters while doing so he broke his own national record, which was made on June 14. Chopra won the silver medal in the Pave Nurmi Games in Turku by throwing the javelin 89.30 meters away.
ALSO READ:
Chopra’s throw was the tournament’s record too, until reigning world champion Anderson Peters breached the 90m mark as he threw 90.31m on his third try to set a new meet record.
Ultimately, Chopra failed to improve his first attempt and settled for a silver medal. His other throws were estimated 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m, 86.67 and 86.84m. Peters clinched the gold medal while Julian Weber of Germany bagged the bronze after throwing 89.08m in his fifth attempt.
The next target for the Tokyo Olympics champion will be the World Championships in Eugene, US, starting from July 15 to 24.
R Ashwin had also tested positive for the virus earlier
Sports5 days ago
With no sign of the US authorities relaxing their rule requiring all visitors to be vaccinated, the 35-year-old admitted that Wimbledon will be his last Slam of 2022
Sports5 days ago
Canadian Summer McIntosh beat fellow teen Katie Grimes of the United States to collect the 400m medley title
Sports5 days ago
Their epic rivalry includes three successive Wimbledon finals from 2006 — the first two won by Federer and the last by Nadal in unforgettable fashion in 2008
Sports5 days ago
Pandya’s elevation to the captaincy came on the back of his performance in leading IPL newcomers Gujarat Titans to this year’s title
Sports5 days ago
Kohli, who has been enduring a prolonged lean patch, decorated his innings with five boundaries and two sixes in an impressive 67 off 98 balls
Sports5 days ago
The tourists were on 168-5 and led England by 137 runs when rain brought a premature halt to the day’s play
Sports5 days ago
Kapil Dev lifting the trophy at the balcony of Lord’s Cricket Ground still remains an image to savour for all the Indian fans
Sports5 days ago