Watch: 105-year-old grandmother sets new 100-metre sprint record in India

A 105-year-old-woman has set a new 100-metre sprint record in the inaugural National Open Masters Athletics Championship in the Indian state of Gujarat.

According to the Times of India, Rambai ran alone after she had no competitors in the above-100 category, completing the race in 45.40 seconds. The previous record was set at 74 seconds by the late Man Kaur at the 2017 World Masters Games.

The centenarian had also earlier finished at 1 minute and 52.17 seconds in the 200-metre category, winning gold.

She told the Times that she first started competing when she was 104 years old.

"I was ready to run (at a younger age) but no one gave me a chance," she said.

When asked what her secret to success was, Rambai said she regularly eats "churma, dahi and doodh."

"A pure vegetarian, nani is particular about having about 250 grams of ghee daily and 500gm of curd," said Rambai's granddaughter, Sharmila Sangwan, who also won medals at the event.

"She also drinks 500ml of pure milk twice a day. She likes bajre ki roti (flat bread made of millets) and doesn't eat much rice."