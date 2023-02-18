ILT20: Season 2 to commence from January 13

Adani Sportsline owned Gulf Giants became the proud owners of the dazzling trophy besides collecting the winning purse of $700,000 in the inaugural season

Gulf Giants celebrate with the trophy. — Supplied photo

The International League T20 on Saturday confirmed the commencement date for Season 2. The inaugural season’s enthralling final was played on Sunday, February 12 in front of a packed Dubai International Stadium. The James Vince-led Gulf Giants defeated the Desert Vipers by seven wickets to become the champions of the inaugural season.

Following the huge success of the DP World ILT20 2023 work has begun on Season 2 which is set to commence from Saturday, 13 January 2024. Season 2 will be played on the same 34-match format with four playoffs including the final. The tournament schedule will be announced in due course.

His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Chairman Emirates Cricket Board: “We want to thank the fans who turned up at the three venues as well as those who watched the coverage around the world for their wonderful support.”

“The league succeeded in showcasing to the world our local cricket talent as well as our exceptional hosting capabilities which make UAE a wonderful cricketing destination.”

“DP World ILT20 will continue to leave a lasting impact on the development of cricket in the country and fortifying UAE as one of the top cricket destinations in the world. We look forward to hosting and entertaining you all in Season 2.”

Vice Chairman Emirates Cricket Board and Chairman DP World ILT20, Khalid Al Zarooni: “We are delighted to announce Saturday, 13 January 2024 as the commencement date of DP World ILT20 Season 2. The first season has been an enormous success, surpassing expectations, and the league will only grow further and build on this incredible beginning.”

“I want to thank all franchises, sponsors, partners, especially DP World and ZEE, commentators, presenters and other stakeholders who all collectively put together a truly world-class sporting event.”

