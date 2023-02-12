DP World ILT20: Gulf Giants defeat Desert Vipers to win inaugural edition

Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer star as Andy Flower's team win by seven wickets at a packed Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Carlos Brathwaite of Gulf Giants celebrates the wicket of Alex Hales of Desert Vipers during the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. — Supplied photo

by James Jose Published: Sun 12 Feb 2023, 10:05 PM

Carlos Brathwaite, it must be said, is a man for a final. Most cricket fans would remember what he did against England, seven years ago, at the Eden Gardens. His four sixes off Ben Stokes won the West Indies the T20 World Cup, prompting commentator Ian Bishop to announce on air: “Remember the name, Carlos Brathwaite!”

On Sunday, at a packed Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Brathwaite played his part to perfection to help the Gulf Giants lay their hands on the inaugural DP World ILT20 trophy.

And while his heroics against England on that night had come with the bat, the all-rounder did it with the ball this time, snaring 3-19 as the Giants scripted a seven-wicket win against the Desert Vipers.

Chris Lynn of Gulf Giants celebrates the win. — Supplied photo

After Brathwaite’s show, big-hitters Chris Lynn (72 not out) and Shimron Hetmyer (25 not out) took the charge at the fag end to pull off a thrilling chase, with eight balls to spare.

Shimron Hetmyer of Gulf Giants celebrates the win. — Supplied photo

After mustering 146-8, the Vipers came up with a decent effort in trying to defend that modest total by getting the wickets of opener and opposition captain James Vince and Colin de Grandhomme. But Lynn and Gerhard Erasmus came up with a 73-run stand from 62 deliveries for the third wicket.

Erasmus’ dismissal after he had made 30, brought Hetmyer to the wicket with Giants needing 42 from the last four overs, as they took the strategic time-out.

Hetmyer and Lynn then struck successive boundaries off Luke Wood as 18 runs came off that over to reduce the equation.

Hetmyer and Lynn kept dealing in boundaries to snuff out whatever little hopes the Vipers may have had.

Earlier, the Desert Vipers were left to do the firefighting after Brathwaite had lit the flames.

After having opener Alex Hales caught by Vince at mid-off at the start of the second over, Brathwaite had a hand in the second wicket as well, running out Hales’ opening partner UAE’s Rohan Mustafa in the same over. As the Giants appealed for a leg before, Mustafa tried to steal a single but Adam Lyth sent him back. The miscommunication saw Qais Ahmad send in a throw from backward point and Brathwaite whipped of the bails.

The Vipers were two down for 13 by the second over and were soon four down for 44 after Lyth and captain Colin Munro were dismissed by Grandhomme and Chris Jordan, who took a brilliant return catch off the latter.

Sam Billings and Wanindu Hasaranga went about repairing the damage by putting on a valuable 72-run partnership from 37 balls for the fifth wicket.

And they were aggressive in their approach with Hasaranga taking it to the bowlers as Billings played the anchor. The duo managed to score 48 runs from four overs but the Giants were to restrict the damage, conceding just 31 runs in the last six overs, picking up four wickets. The Vipers finished up at 146-8 but they were well behind the eight-ball and were probably 15 to 20 runs short.

Hasaranga scored 55, while Billings made 31.

BRIEF SCORES

Gulf Giants beat Desert Vipers by 7 wickets

Desert Vipers: 146-8 (Wanindu Hasaranga 55, Sam Billings 31; Carlos Brathwaite 3-19, Qais Ahmad 2-29)

Gulf Giants: 149-3 in 18.4 overs (Chris Lynn 72 not out, Gerhard Erasmus 30, Shimron Hetmyer 25 not out)

MOST RUNS

Alex Hales (Desert Vipers), 12 matches, 469 runs, Highest score: 110

MOST WICKETS

Chris Jordan (Gulf Giants), 10 matches, 20 wickets. Best bowling: 3-12

MOST SIXES

Kieron Pollard (MI Emirates), 10 matches, 29 sixes

MOST CATCHES

Chris Jordan (Gulf Giants), 10 matches, 10 catches