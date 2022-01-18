ICC Awards to be unveiled this week

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi. — AFP

Dubai - Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi and compatriot Mohammad Rizwan nominated for Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year

By Team KT Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 5:01 PM

The top performers in men's and women's international cricket in 2021 will be unveiled this week by ICC.

The ICC announced that the 2021 edition of the ICC Awards, celebrating and rewarding the top performances across men’s and women’s international cricket throughout the year will be unveiled on all of ICC’s channels and platforms this week.

Beginning with the ICC Teams of the Year in the T20I category for both men’s and women’s on Wednesday, followed by the ICC Teams of the Year in ODI for both men’s and women’s revealed on Thursday. The ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year will also be revealed on Thursday.

The individual awards for excellence in women’s and men’s international cricket will be revealed on the ICC channels on January 23 and 24.

This year’s awards will comprise a total of 13 individual awards.

Players that have had the most impactful performances in the period under consideration — January 1 to December 31 were nominated for these awards.

The ICC Voting Academy, comprising a wider selection of global cricket journalists and broadcasters, have voted for their first, second and third choices, while an overwhelming 1.2 million global cricket fans also submitted their votes to choose their favourite cricketers of the year.

The result of the ICC Voting Academy selections and the fans’ vote will be combined to determine the winner in each of these categories.

The Emerging and Associate categories listed above did not feature shortlists and were determined solely by the ICC Voting Academy.

List of awards and nominees:

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Shaheen Afridi, Joe Root, Mohammad Rizwan, Kane Williamson.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Tammy Beaumont, Lizelle Lee, Smriti Mandhana, Gaby Lewis.

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year: Joe Root, Kyle Jamieson, Dimuth Karunaratne, Ravichandran Ashwin.

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Shakib Al Hasan, Babar Azam, Janneman Malan, Paul Stirling.

ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Tammy Beaumont, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Matthews, Fatima Sana.

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year: Jos Buttler, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Rizwan.

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year: Tammy Beaumont, Gaby Lewis, Smriti Mandhana, Nat Sciver.