Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrested, released on bail over casteist remarks

The 2021 T20 World Cup tees off for real on Saturday
Sports
The Haryana Police on Sunday said former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was arrested and released on bail in an alleged casteist remarks case in compliance with a high court order. Singh was accused of making casteist remarks against another cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal during an Instagram chat last year.
Superintendent of Police (Hansi) Nitika Gahlaut said over the phone, "We only made a formal arrest and he was released on bail in compliance of the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court."
Singh has hence apologised for the remarks, saying he unintentionally" hurt public sentiments.
An FIR has been filed against Yuvraj Singh based on a complaint by lawyer Rajat Kalsan, Hansi Superintendent of Police, Nikita Gahlaut said on Monday.
