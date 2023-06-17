Watch: Top Man City stars pick their teammates for Experience Abu Dhabi summer challenge

The 19-year-old midfielder is set to become the third most expensive teenager in football transfer history behind Kylian Mbappe and Joao Felix
Manchester City are riding a crest of a wave with the Abu Dhabi-owned club winning the elusive Champions League title to cap a spectacular season where they completed an astonishing treble, with the FA Cup and the English Premier League already in the bag.
The club is owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court.
A few members of the team took part in the Experience Abu Dhabi summer challenge, which included the likes of club icon Kevin De Bruyne and Rodrigo, who scored the winner against Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul.
In a video released by Experience Abu Dhabi, De Bruyne, Rodri and youngster Cole Palmer, were asked which of their teammates are most likely to take part in some of Abu Dhabi's most exciting attractions.
When asked who is likely to live life in the fast lane by taking a hot lap at the Yas Marina Circuit, Rodrigo said: "I don't know who we gonna choose but the only player in this team who want to drive this circuit is me."
To which De Bruyne replied: "Oh, you want yourself for this one? Put yourself, be happy."
The next question was who is going to take on CLYMB, the world's biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber?
Rodrigo again replied but said: "Julian (Alvarez) because they call him 'The Spider.'
Next question was who would swap the football pitch for a sandboarding experience in the Liwa Desert?
And De Bruyne replied by saying: "Imagine seeing Erling (Haaland) there.
