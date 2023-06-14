Watch: Sheikh Mansour delighted as Manchester City's treble comes 'home' to Abu Dhabi

Manager Pep Guardiola, along with club chairman Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, was welcomed at Qasr Al Watan

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and owner of Manchester City FC, today received at Qasr Al Watan manager Pep Guardiola, and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the club.

During the meeting, Guardiola and the club’s board of directors presented Sheikh Mansour with the titles won this season, including the Uefa Champions League, the English Premier League and the FA Cup.

Sheikh Mansour said that the titles will pave the way for further achievements, noting that the club’s strategy has enabled it to achieve its goals and enhance its global leadership.

He also praised the club’s board, management and players for their dedication and hard work to maintain the club’s level of performance and set new records, acknowledging the support of the club’s fans, who stood by and cheered for the team in various competitions.

The club’s history, future plans and strategies in sports and investment areas, as well as the club's social events, and the upcoming 2023/2024 season were among the topics covered during the meeting.

Al Mubarak credited the club’s global success to Sheikh Mansour, stressing that the club’s board, management and players have received unlimited support and encouragement from Sheikh Mansour, which fostered a winning culture and led to many achievements.

Guardiola also thanked Sheikh Mansour for his support and patronage of the club, affirming that the club’s achievements are a result of Sheikh Mansour’s generosity, as he has given the team everything required to succeed and delight the club’s fans in the UK and around the world.

He also stressed the commitment of the club’s management and players to maintain their excellent performance, aim for leading positions, and win trophies and titles.

The meeting was also attended by Abdullah Abdul Reda Khoury, Member of the Board of Manchester City FC, Ferran Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of Manchester City FC, and Aitor "Txiki" Begiristain Mujika, Director of Football at Manchester City FC.

