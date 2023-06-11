High fives, group hugs, cutting cake: How Sheikh Mansour, sons celebrated Manchester City's win

Filipino-Canadian Fernandez and American partner Townsend storm into French Open women's doubles final
It will be a career-first Grand Slam title match in doubles for Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up
Manchester City made history last night after their iconic treble win, taking home the Champions League cup.
Rodri's strike in the second half of the game led the Man City to a victorious 1-0, completing the treble bid.
Sheikh Mansour bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, celebrated along with UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – both of whom were present in Turkey to watch their team win.
Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the daughter of Dubai's Ruler and the wife of Sheikh Mansour, shared some pictures and videos of the splendid moment that the team bagged the victory.
In the video below, Sheikh Mansour's sons can be seen celebrating with high fives. They hug each other, after which Sheikh Mohamed enters the the frame to hug and kiss his grandsons on the head, overjoyed by the team's success.
The high-octane moment is not one to be missed as the UAE President displays his emotional side in a rare moment.
The UAE Prime Minister then cut a cake to celebrate the historic event with his sons.
Sheikh Mohamed is also seen celebrating with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as they are surrounded by Sheikh Mansour and his sons.
