UAE Vice President, Sheikh Hamdan congratulate Manchester City for team's historic treble win

The interaction was both fun and educational with Mansoor, the Dubai Police mascot, engaging the students
Manchester City tasted Champions League glory at last on Saturday as a second-half Rodri strike gave the favourites a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in a tense final, allowing Pep Guardiola's side to complete a remarkable treble.
Rodri fired in from a Bernardo Silva cutback midway through the second half at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium to decide a game in which City were knocked out of their usual rhythm and lost Kevin De Bruyne to injury.
The match was watched by the club's owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, who made a rare appearance at a City game as his team capped their rise from also-rans to superpower in the years since he bought the club in 2008.
Congratulatory messages poured in as the club clinched the historic title on Saturday, with UAE leaders weighing in to congratulate the club's players, fans and staff for their historic performance.
"My congratulations and gratitude to our loyal Manchester City fans, and everyone at the club, including management, technical staff and players", said Sheikh Mansour. "We will continue to define and celebrate our success together."
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, took to Twitter to congratulate Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, as well as all members of the team's technical and administrative staff, players and fans around the world, for the win. The clinching of the title was the crowning of an "exceptional season", Sheikh Hamdan added.
Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, applauded the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for what has been achieved "under [his] patronage and in [his] presence."
He then congratulated Sheikh Mansour, along with all Emiratis and "all football fans in the world", for Manchester City's deserved win.
ALSO READ:
The interaction was both fun and educational with Mansoor, the Dubai Police mascot, engaging the students
Here's all you need to know about fees and duration of the parking at every airport
Pakistani prisoners in UAE to be allowed to spend some duration of their sentence in their home country
A bus driver recently helped a mother deliver her child on an intercity bus
Here are five such viral food videos that shocked us this week
From a school project to managing 3 farms, Al-Rumaithi leads the way to sustainable agriculture
The Grade 8 students from the Swiss International School Dubai (SISD) have secured a place at the Junk Kouture World Finals in London to present their unique dress design, ‘Candylicious’
He earns around Dh2,000 a month and has tried his luck at different raffle draws in the past to no avail