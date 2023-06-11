UAE Vice President, Sheikh Hamdan congratulate Manchester City for team's historic treble win

By Web Desk Published: Sun 11 Jun 2023, 1:53 PM Last updated: Sun 11 Jun 2023, 1:54 PM

Manchester City tasted Champions League glory at last on Saturday as a second-half Rodri strike gave the favourites a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in a tense final, allowing Pep Guardiola's side to complete a remarkable treble.

Rodri fired in from a Bernardo Silva cutback midway through the second half at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium to decide a game in which City were knocked out of their usual rhythm and lost Kevin De Bruyne to injury.

The match was watched by the club's owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, who made a rare appearance at a City game as his team capped their rise from also-rans to superpower in the years since he bought the club in 2008.

Congratulatory messages poured in as the club clinched the historic title on Saturday, with UAE leaders weighing in to congratulate the club's players, fans and staff for their historic performance.

"My congratulations and gratitude to our loyal Manchester City fans, and everyone at the club, including management, technical staff and players", said Sheikh Mansour. "We will continue to define and celebrate our success together."

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, took to Twitter to congratulate Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, as well as all members of the team's technical and administrative staff, players and fans around the world, for the win. The clinching of the title was the crowning of an "exceptional season", Sheikh Hamdan added.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, applauded the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for what has been achieved "under [his] patronage and in [his] presence."

سيدي القائد صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد برعايتكم وبحضوركم تتحقق الانجازات.



أهنئ سيدي سمو الشيخ منصور بن زايد بمناسبة التتويج المستحق لفريق مانشستر سيتي ببطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا

وابارك لجميع الاماراتيين ولجميع محبي كرة القدم في العالم pic.twitter.com/QSOVdeyWE6 — سيف بن زايد آل نهيان (@SaifBZayed) June 11, 2023

He then congratulated Sheikh Mansour, along with all Emiratis and "all football fans in the world", for Manchester City's deserved win.

