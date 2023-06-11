Video: UAE President, Sheikh Mansour watch Manchester City's historic win live in Istanbul

City completed the historic treble with last night's win, becoming the first English side to achieve it after Manchester United in 1999

Pictured: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. Photo: Anadolu Agency

by Anjali Garg Published: Sun 11 Jun 2023, 8:50 AM Last updated: Sun 11 Jun 2023, 8:58 AM

Manchester City, thanks to a stellar goal from Rodri in the 68th minute, clinched the historic Champions League title last night, as the Premier League champions beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the final in Istanbul.

City, which has already won the Premier League and FA Cup this season, completed the historic treble, becoming the first English side to achieve it after Manchester United in 1999.

Several celebrities and high-profile figures were in attendance at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul to watch the thrilling match live – including the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court – and owner of Manchester City.

Sheikh Mansour later took to Twitter to congratulate Manchester City on their record win, expressing his congratulations and gratitude to the "loyal Manchester City fans", as well as everyone at the club, including management, technical staff and players.

"We will continue to define and celebrate our success together", he added.

Sheikh Hamdan also tweeted a heartfelt message of congratulations to Sheikh Mansour, the team, its players and its fans around the world, lauding the grand finale to an "exceptional season."

نبارك لأخي الشيخ منصور بن زايد ولجميع أفراد الطاقم الفني والإداري واللاعبين والجماهير حول العالم فوز نادي مانشستر سيتي بلقب دوري أبطال أوروبا ليتوج بذلك موسم استثنائي… الناموس والسيتي دايما منصور. pic.twitter.com/cqh7Nj4bcb — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) June 10, 2023

City's problems mounted when playmaker De Bruyne was forced off in the 36th minute with a leg injury and was replaced by England midfielder Phil Foden.

De Bruyne was also forced off injured when City lost to Chelsea in the final two years ago. But in the end, Rodri rose to the occasion to script City's greatest night in European football.

Sheikh Mansour has often been hailed for his hand in transforming Manchester City, with fans citing his vision, coupled with the managerial brilliance of Guardiola, as a key factor behind the club's success.

Before Sheikh Mansour transformed Man City, the club was languishing at the bottom of English football, with its occasional wins over top teams like Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal bringing joy to its fans.

In the past 10 years, however, City has eclipsed those three big clubs in English domestic football, and it has now, with its historic Champions League win, conquered Europe.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is also an avid sports fan fan; His Highness' love for combat sports in particular is well documented. It is under his leadership that the Al Ain Football Club emerged as the most successful club in the UAE, winning a record 14 UAE Pro League titles, seven President’s Cups, five Super Cups, three Federation Cups and two League Cups.

