Watch: Neymar, Al Hilal players wear traditional Saudi dress to celebrate National Day

Redfern was an umpire in the Women's Ashes Test between England and Australia this summer
Brazilian star Neymar and his Al Hilal teammates wore the traditonal Saudi dress — the thobe — to celebrate the country's National Day.
Saudi Arabia marked its 93rd National Day on Saturday and it was a day filled with celebrations.
In the video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Neymar and few of his teammates can be seen in the dressing room, wearing the traditional dress. And it must be said, they looked dapper in the thobe.
Former FC Barcelona ace Neymar joined the Saudi giants from French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain last month.
Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a world record fee of 222 million euros ($242 million), a few weeks before they recruited Kylian Mbappe.
The Brazilian scored 118 goals in 173 matches for PSG, winning five Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups, but his time at PSG was blighted by a catalogue of injuries.
Al Hilal are four-time winners of the AFC Champions League.
Earlier, on Friday, football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo had marked the occasion by wearing the traditional Saudi dress and wielded a sword.
In a video posted by his club Al Nassr, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United ace is seen wearing a white thobe and a black bisht over it, holding a sword as he performs an Arabic dance.
The crisp video also featured Ronaldo's teammates former Liverpool star Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles, Talisca and Otavio, wearing the tradtional Saudi dress.
