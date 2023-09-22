Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo wears traditional Saudi dress, wields sword ahead of National Day

The Games will showcase some of the latest tech to come out of the host city Hangzhou, including driverless buses and robot dogs
As Saudi Arabia celebrates its 93rd National Day on Saturday, football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has marked the occasion by wearing the traditional Saudi dress and wielding a sword.
In a video posted by his club Al Nassr, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United ace is seen wearing a white thobe and a black bisht over it, holding a sword as he performs an Arabic dance.
Watch the video here:
The crisp video also features Ronaldo's teammates former Liverpool star Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles, Talisca and Otavio, wearing the tradtional Saudi dress.
The video, posted across social media platforms is captioned: "All together. For one flag. We Dream, and Achieve'
The 38-year-old Ronaldo, who made the switch to the Middle East in December last year after a second stint at Old Trafford, has been on song at the start of the season, scoring seven goals from five matches in the Saudi Pro League.
ALSO READ:
The Games will showcase some of the latest tech to come out of the host city Hangzhou, including driverless buses and robot dogs
The four-time Olympic champion won the all-around women's final at the US selection event to qualify for Antwerp
The workshop aims to implement initiatives to protect athletes’ rights and ensure that People of Determination enjoy a safe and stable life
Abu Dhabi duo praise race legend Cappellini for team’s winning culture as the F2 championship reaches the finish line in Portugal
Sports Law targets 3 basic segments, the first being community players, second segment consists of competitive players and the third segment includes people of determination
Sports add-on tier will be available beginning October 5 and will include NBA, soccer games
Sujjan Singh bags Pro Title with an outstanding seven under par 65 highlighted with seven birdies
With the win the New Zealander moves to third place on the Race to Dubai Rankings as Dubai-based Meronk finishes tied 28th