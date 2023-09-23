Cristiano Ronaldo to retire at Saudi’s Al Nassr? Says ‘will continue to play until my legs say… I’m done’

Redfern was an umpire in the Women's Ashes Test between England and Australia this summer
Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that he will not be retiring any time soon, after his goalscoring play on Friday, reported an international media outlet.
The 38-year-old denied rumours of his retirement suggesting he was ready to put a cap on his 'established' career. "They say Ronaldo is done… but it's not true," said Ronaldo, according to the media report.
When the time does come, the footballer is set on retiring with Al Nassr Club.
In an interview with a Saudi journalist, the footballer spoke about his desire to retire with the Saudi Club itself.
Ronaldo has played with a host of clubs throughout his expansive career, and this revelation would mean that a European return will not be happening.
Ronaldo was seen celebrating in true Saudi Arabian fashion after his victory against Al Ahli club, where he scored two of the goals.
He spoke about how he will play until his body allows him to.
He further added: "I will continue to play until my legs say: Cristiano, I'm done'. I still have a lot. I still love football and scoring goals. I still love winning. They say I'm done but I'm still proving that it's not true."
