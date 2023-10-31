Watch: Lionel Messi, Novak Djokovic share a hug at controversial Ballon d'Or 2023 event

Djokovic handed the women's Ballon d'Or trophy to Fifa World Cup winner Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati — but many wondered, why was the award given by someone from tennis?

AFP / Reuters

Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM Last updated: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM

Lionel Messi was named winner of the Ballon d'Or 2023 trophy for the eighth time on Monday. And among the brightest stars who cheered him on was legendary tennis player Novak Djokovic.

Ahead of the ceremony, the two greats were seen greeting each other with a hug.

Djokovic, who is currently in the French capital to participate in the Paris Masters, handed over the women's Ballon d'Or trophy to Fifa World Cup winner Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati. It was a moment that raised eyebrows among football fans. Many wondered, why was the trophy awarded by someone from tennis?

Djokovic’s love for football is an open secret. The Serbian champion was also spotted at the Fifa World Cup final in Qatar. Messi-led Argentina won that contest by getting the better of France in December 2022.

Messi and Djokovic had another memorable interaction after the Argentine wizard joined Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami. Djokovic also wholeheartedly expressed his admiration for Messi.

“It's the second time we met with each other. We talked 15 minutes about everything, I would like to meet him and talk about everything again. Messi is a phenomenon. He's a huge champion, I have a huge respect for him,” Djokovic had told ESPN Mexico.

Messi defeated Manchester City’s UEFA Player of the Year and treble-winner Erling Haaland to earn the Ballon d'Or 2023. It was a win questioned by several fans who think Haaland had a more impressive run last season.

Now, Messi is currently three Ballons d'Or trophies clear of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar had won the last of his five Ballon d'Or awards in 2017.

"I couldn’t imagine having the career that I’ve had. Everything that I’ve achieved. The fortune I’ve had playing for the best team in the world, the best team in history. It’s nice to win these individual trophies. To win the Copa America and then the World Cup, to get it done is amazing," Messi said in a Reuters report.

The award was presented by Inter Miami co-owner David Bechkham.

After capping off his glorious stint in European football, Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer. Messi has already guided the Herons to a Leagues Cup triumph and he will now aim to excel in the MLS with Inter Miami.

