Watch: Lionel Messi 'goes to space' in never-before-seen campaign

The former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain ace was involved in an advertisement for a top sportswear manufacturer

Photo: AFP File

by Web Desk Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 6:26 PM

It wouldn't be wrong to say that football superstar Lionel Messi is a cut above the rest, although Cristiano Ronaldo fans might disagree.

Nonetheless, the Argentine's mesmerising skills on the football field has not just left opponents in his wake but also left millions of fans from around the world speechless.

And it won't be far off the mark if we say that Messi is truly out of this planet.

And talking of the planet, the record Ballon d'Or winner fulfilled another long cherised dream, apart from winning the World Cup, that of going to space.

Yes, you heard that right.

The former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain ace, who is sponsored by Adidas, was involved in a promotional campaign for the sportswear manufacturer.

Titled ‘XCRAZYFAST,’ the campaign saw the 36-year-old's image being unfurled on an international space station.

In the video, Messi is seen keeping a keen eye the proceedings from Earth.

The video begins with a shot from aboard the space station overlooking Earth with the altitude showing 250 miles and the velocity being 7826.1 MPS.

The voice over says: "This is Mission Control. You are go for deployment."

Messi, meanwhile, wears a headset at Mission Control and watches it unfold.

And once his image is unfurled, there is cheers in the background.

And Messi says: "Great job," in Spanish.

"The speed of the billboard is incredible. Congratulations to the entire team," adds the Inter Miami star.

As he sings off, Messi says: "I always wanted to go to space."

Watch the video here:

