Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo wears traditional thobe, dances to drum beats to celebrate Saudi Founding Day

Replying to India's imposing 155 for six, Ireland 54 for two when rain ended play, handing India a rain-adjusted five-run win
Saudi Arabia celebrates its Founding Day on February 22, which dates back nearly three centuries, when the grandfather of the royal family, Imam Muhammad Bin Saud Bin Muhammad Bin Muqrin, established the first Saudi state in Diriyah in 1727 AD.
With all the celebrations around the Kingdom, football club Al Nassr FC's new recruit also joined the party. Cristiano Ronaldo, along with his club members, teammates and coach, marked the day in their home ground. The club posted several videos and images on its social media platform.
The Portuguese player and his colleagues wore traditional attire - a crisp white Saudi thobe. The team enjoyed the day dancing to the beats of Arabic music. Wielding a sword and draping a Saudi flag around his shoulders, Cristiano matched his footsteps with the traditional dancers.
The team joined a troupe of dancers who were performing traditional Ardah with swords and songs.
He was also seen wearing a navy blue and gold-printed daglah over the thobe. In one of the videos, the footballers were seen sipping traditional Arabic coffee.
The footballer also posted a video on Instagram and wrote: "Happy Founding Day to Saudi Arabia. [It] was a special experience to participate in the celebration at @alnassr_fc.
