Cristiano Ronaldo is hiring: Dh20,000 monthly salary on offer for a chef

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly struggling to find a chef for his home in Portugal.
According to a Daily Mail report, the problem is because of the tall demands made by the footballer and his partner and Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez.
The duo is seeking a chef who can cook both Portuguese as well as international cuisines, and he has to be an expert in fish, seafood and Ronaldo's favourite go to food, sushi.
The Portuguese striker is even willing to pay a whopping £4,500 (about Dh20,000) a month salary. However, he has failed in attempts to find the right person her, despite the attractive pay package.
Ronaldo is building a £17 million family villa on the Portuguese Riviera, and the new recruit will be needed to feed the household.
The Al Nassr player is also known to gorge on pizza once a week. His regularly order a 'large' Margherita for himself and son. Another favourite dish is a fish item called Bacalhau a Bras, a traditional Portuguese preparation made with salt cod, potatoes and eggs.
