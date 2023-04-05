Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores Al Nassr brace, wonderstruck fans call him 'real legend'

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso qualifies fourth
Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be proving the veracity of the old adage – age is just a number – day in, day out. In a Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Adalah, the Portuguese superstar ended up hogging the limelight once again. Ronaldo’s two goals guided Al Nassr to an emphatic 5-0 triumph last night.
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker converted from the spot in the 40th minute to open the scoring for Al-Nassr. In the 66th minute, Ronaldo hit a high-powered shot into the far corner to beat Al-Adalah custodian Milan Mijatovic. Needless to say, Ronaldo’s incredible performance was a hit among his millions of fans across the globe.
A fan wrote, “At 38 Cristiano Ronaldo is still scoring free kicks, banging hat-tricks, braces, scoring with his weaker foot and of course staying fit and injury-free. The GOAT.” Others called him the "real legend".
When there is any conversation around Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi’s name often crops up. Fans started comparing the two legends after the Portuguese forward’s latest exploits.
“Cristiano Ronaldo is a great goal-scorer and Lionel Messi is a complete footballer, settled. Be it Messi or Ronaldo fan, no one can deny the number of goals Ronaldo has scored and neither can deny the fact that Messi is a gift from the footballing god,” read a comment.
Coming back to the match, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 834th career goal to help Al Nassr in scripting a convincing win. Ronaldo’s first strike last night helped him surpass former French striker Thierry Henry and Brazil’s World Cup-winning forward Ronaldo Nazario’s combined goal tally.
Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest-paid footballer in the history of the game after he signed an eye-popping deal with Saudi Arabia-based club Al Nassr in December last year. The 38-year-old has so far netted 11 goals in as many appearances for Al Nassr.
