Watch: Did Luca Ranieri fake injury so Moroccan footballer Sofyan Amrabat could break fast?

The dish from Central Anatolia reminds Chef Mohamed Ourad of his home
TV cameras spotted Fiorentina's Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat eating a banana and guzzling down a bottle of water on the sideline while teammate Luca Ranieri called in medics.
Football fans were left confused watching Amrabat eat during stoppage time, minutes before the final whistle. Many were convinced Ranieri faked his injury. Here's why -
Like millions of Muslims around the world, many players and athletes abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to sunset during the holy month of Ramadan (Islamic month). Moroccan footballer Amrabat is observing the fast while maintaining his playing schedule.
On April 1 (Saturday), Inter Milan hosted Fiorentina at the San Siro for a last afternoon kick-off time in Italy. Fiorentina took the lead in the 53rd minute and Amrabat came off the bench in the second half and replaced Gaetano Castrovilli, who secured a stunning 1-0 win on the night.
During extra time, Ranieri went down with no one around him and faced no tackle from the opposition. He sat on the ground and waved for the medical staff to treat him.
Despite being a stoppage time and only a few minutes left in the match, Amrabat took advantage of the moment to rush to the touchline for a quick snack. Reportedly, this was the time when he broke his fast.
Watch the moment here:
Even though footage showed Ranieri receiving medical treatment, it is widely speculated that he ‘faked the injury’ to help his teammate break fast. On social media, many applauded the gesture, one wrote: "Gotta love this! Well played!". Another tweeted: "Beautiful game."
Ramadan began on March 23 this year, and faithful around the world fast during the day and break the fast with Iftar at sunset. They resume fasting after Suhoor at dawn.
ALSO READ:
The dish from Central Anatolia reminds Chef Mohamed Ourad of his home
The authorities are also conducting awareness workshops to educate the workers on their rights and responsibilities
Stretching over a few meters, these eight shops offer over fifty types of fried, baked, and steamed snacks
Delivery companies are now reminding UAE residents to order their food early during Iftar time; otherwise, they may face delays
Hundreds of employees will engage in packing and delivering meals across the country
The owner noted that all the delicacies in their Iftar box are the same dishes they serve their customers; everything is prepared in one kitchen, with high-quality ingredients
Visitors and residents can enjoy shopping, dining, and other activities until midnight or later
"This box makes them leave their worries behind," a resident says