Watch: Did Luca Ranieri fake injury so Moroccan footballer Sofyan Amrabat could break fast?

Fans are convinced Fiorentina defender stopped play to help the midfielder have Iftar during stoppage time

Screengrab

By Web Desk Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 6:16 PM

TV cameras spotted Fiorentina's Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat eating a banana and guzzling down a bottle of water on the sideline while teammate Luca Ranieri called in medics.

Football fans were left confused watching Amrabat eat during stoppage time, minutes before the final whistle. Many were convinced Ranieri faked his injury. Here's why -

Like millions of Muslims around the world, many players and athletes abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to sunset during the holy month of Ramadan (Islamic month). Moroccan footballer Amrabat is observing the fast while maintaining his playing schedule.

On April 1 (Saturday), Inter Milan hosted Fiorentina at the San Siro for a last afternoon kick-off time in Italy. Fiorentina took the lead in the 53rd minute and Amrabat came off the bench in the second half and replaced Gaetano Castrovilli, who secured a stunning 1-0 win on the night.

During extra time, Ranieri went down with no one around him and faced no tackle from the opposition. He sat on the ground and waved for the medical staff to treat him.

Despite being a stoppage time and only a few minutes left in the match, Amrabat took advantage of the moment to rush to the touchline for a quick snack. Reportedly, this was the time when he broke his fast.

Watch the moment here:

İtalya'nın Fiorentina takımında forma giyen Luca Ranieri, federasyonun oruç arası vermemesi sebebiyle sakatlık geçirmiş gibi yaparak, Müslüman takım arkadaşı Sofyan Amrabat'ın orucunu açabilmesi sağladı. pic.twitter.com/icStKc04iv — Hareket Haber (@HareketHaberr) April 3, 2023

Lucas Ranieri faked an injury to allow his teammate Sofyan Amrabat to break his fast✊🏽❤️#Ramadan#KhairKhwah pic.twitter.com/2jAzJ65Wag — Salman Afridi (@salmanafrid10) April 1, 2023

Even though footage showed Ranieri receiving medical treatment, it is widely speculated that he ‘faked the injury’ to help his teammate break fast. On social media, many applauded the gesture, one wrote: "Gotta love this! Well played!". Another tweeted: "Beautiful game."

Ramadan began on March 23 this year, and faithful around the world fast during the day and break the fast with Iftar at sunset. They resume fasting after Suhoor at dawn.

ALSO READ: