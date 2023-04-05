Lionel Messi offered €400 million to play for Saudi club Al Hilal: Journalist

By Team KT Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 12:13 AM

Lionel Messi has been reportedly offered a stunning €400 million a year contract by Saudi club Al Hilal, according to celebrated Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Messi is likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Romano tweeted on Tuesday evening that Al Hilal has made an official offer to Messi.

But the Argentine superstar, according to the Italian journalist, is keen on playing for another club in Europe.

"Al Hilal sent an official bid to Leo Messi: salary worth more than €400m/year. Leo’s absolute priority: continue in Europe," Romano wrote on social media.

But if Messi does accept the Al Hilal offer, he will join his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who now plays for Al Nassr, in the Saudi league.

Meanwhile, Barcelona is also plotting Messi's return to Cam Nou.

World Cup winner Messi, who will turn 36 in June, joined PSG in 2021 on a two-year deal which expires at the end of this campaign.

On Sunday, the Argentine's name was jeered by some PSG fans as the teams were announced prior to the 1-0 home defeat against Lyon.

Supporters of the Qatar-owned club are unhappy at the malaise around the team since they were eliminated from the Champions League in the last 16 by Bayern Munich last month.

Messi has scored 29 goals and set up 32 more in 67 appearances for PSG in all competitions.

Barcelona have been openly courting Messi, hoping to persuade the Argentine to return to the Camp Nou two years after he left the club where he won four Champions League titles, when it could not afford to renew his contract.

"I would love it if he returned," Barca vice-president Rafael Yuste said last week as he admitted there had been "contact" with Messi.

He has also been linked with a possible move to Major League Soccer where Inter Miami are said to be interested in signing him. (with inputs from AFP)

