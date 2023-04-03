Jeers can turn to cheers if Lionel Messi leaves PSG and returns to Barcelona

But a return to Barcelona is not going to be a cakewalk with the Catalan club still in the middle of a financial crisis

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 7:15 PM

A week after being feted by his adoring countrymen in Argentina during two friendly matches organised to celebrate the World Cup triumph in Qatar, Lionel Messi has been at the receiving end of whistles and jeers in Paris.

The euphoric scenes at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires have given way to a toxic atmosphere at Parc des Princes where Paris Saint-Germain supporters hold Messi responsible for every problem at the club.

After his return from the World Cup in Qatar where Argentina famously beat France in the final, Messi received a warm welcome at his French club, allaying fears of a hostile reception.

But the club supporters since then have turned on the Argentine legend, especially after PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

Messi was signed by the Parisians from Barcelona in the summer of 2021 to solve its Champions League puzzle.

More than 18 months later, the expensively assembled PSG squad hit another roadblock when Bayern outclassed them in the round of 16 with both Messi and Kylian Mbappe proving ineffective over two legs.

With that chastening 3-0 defeat to Bayern, the relationship between Messi and PSG supporters has hit an all-time low.

The PSG supporters started booing when they announced Messi's name before the team's Ligue 1 clash with Lyon on Sunday night.

PSG then produced another toothless display, going down 1-0 to Lyon in front of its home crowd.

Sunday's defeat was PSG's fifth loss in the French league this season.

All of these five defeats have come this year, leaving the French champion just six points above Lens, the second-placed team in the points table.

Things can spiral out of control if the team continues to play without imagination and cohesion in their next games.

And it will again be Messi that will bear the brunt of fans' anger.

Messi has not been at his mesmeric best since joining PSG in 2021.

After an underwhelming first season, Messi began to produce some of his best football in Paris this season, scoring 18 goals in 32 matches across competitions.

But his failure to inspire PSG against Bayern in the Champions League has now put serious questions marks over his future in Paris.

The 35-year-old Messi, whose PSG contract expires in the summer, is now at a crossroads in his club career.

PSG would reportedly offer him an extension, but Barcelona is also plotting his return to Camp Nou.

Amid all these, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has also been reportedly offered a big-money move by a Saudi Arabian club, raising the prospect of seeing both the Argentine and his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo, in the same league once again.

But Messi's former Barcelona teammate, Thierry Henry, has urged the Argentine to return to Camp Nou.

Henry, the 1998 World Cup winner with France, also slammed the PSG supporters for their behaviour.

"I would like to see him finish his career at Barca, it's a wish," the Arsenal legend told Amazon Prime Video.

"I'm not saying he should leave PSG or not leave PSG. I'm happy to see him in the French league.

"But the boos last time didn't help. Thirteen goals, thirteen assists (in Ligue 1 this season), we're talking about the current best player in the world, OK?"

A return to Barcelona on a free transfer is not going to be a cakewalk with the Catalan club still in the middle of a financial crisis.

A lot of things need to fall in place for Messi's return to his boyhood club.

But if the club's directors manage to find solutions to their problems, fans across the world can expect a full house at Camp Nou which will be chanting Messi's name in every game.

