Simeone pleased with Atletico's form in La Liga

A superb 12-match unbeaten league run has powered Atletico to a 57-point tally to close the gap on Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 7:34 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 7:35 PM

First-half goals from Nahuel Molina and Mario Hermoso earned Atletico Madrid a 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday to secure its fifth successive win and move within two points of second-placed Real Madrid in LaLiga.

A superb 12-match unbeaten league run has powered Atletico to a 57-point tally to close the gap on their city rivals, who virtually kissed their title chances goodbye after losing to Villarreal on Saturday.

"We think back to two years ago with the team that won the league. We have changed little, we have had more continuity," Atletico coach Diego Simeone told DAZN.

"With injuries in defence, we had more losses in the first half of the season. When we had that break from the World Cup, we got back on track. The team is playing well and when they are committed, you can see good things."

Molina opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after a fast breakaway where Alvaro Morata set up the World Cup-winning Argentina right back for his first goal since joining the club in the close season from Italian side Udinese.

"(Atletico) was a very important change for me. At first it was difficult for me to get into the team's dynamic and I didn't feel at my best," Molina said.

"Winning a World Cup gives you a boost. But the important thing is the work during the week, getting to know my team mates, what the coach asks of me and carrying it out."

Hermoso doubled the lead a couple of minutes later with a header from a corner, capitalising on a poor clearance by Rayo goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

"We wanted to get back to where we were two years ago when we were champions and win again," Hermoso said.

"It's a pretty good team, we're great team mates. Now we want to keep winning. It's always nice to contribute with a goal."

ALSO READ: