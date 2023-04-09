Arsenal held by Liverpool in blow to Premier League title bid

Topley landed awkwardly on his 2.01-metre (6 feet and 7 inch) frame on Monday while fielding against Mumbai Indians and left the ground
Arsenal blew a two-goal lead in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday to give Manchester City fresh hope of retaining the Premier League title.
Mikel Arteta's men edged six points ahead of City at the top of the table, but the defending champion has a game in hand and host the Gunners in a potential title decider later this month.
Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus appeared to have Arsenal cruising towards an eighth consecutive league win.
But Mohamed Salah pulled a goal back before half-time to spark a Liverpool fightback.
Salah missed a second-half penalty before Roberto Firmino headed in the equaliser three minutes from time.
Jurgen Klopp's men then missed a series of chances to complete the comeback as Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale salvaged a point for his side.
But the match will also live long in the memory for a remarkable incident just after the half-time whistle when assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis thrust an elbow into the face of Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson.
Topley landed awkwardly on his 2.01-metre (6 feet and 7 inch) frame on Monday while fielding against Mumbai Indians and left the ground
