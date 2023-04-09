Champions League: Lampard says anything can happen at Real Madrid

Lampard is not writing off his side's chances despite the odds against them

Chelsea's caretaker manager Frank Lampard. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Sun 9 Apr 2023, 4:26 PM

Frank Lampard always knew he had a big job on his hands and a losing start to his return as interim Chelsea manager on Saturday only confirmed that.

The 1-0 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers made no difference to 11th-placed Chelsea's Premier League position but was hardly what was needed ahead of a Champions League quarterfinal first leg at holders Real Madrid next Wednesday.

The focus is now fully on that match at the Bernabeu and Lampard, a record scorer at a club where the goals have dried up, was not writing off his side's chances despite the odds against them.

"It's a different competition, it will be a different type of game and it's up to us to prepare in the right way and anything can happen," the former England international told Sky Sports television.

"We respect the fact we're playing the current holders so we have to focus on that now and cannot be too despondent.

"We'll certainly analyse the game and we have to make improvements because we feel we want to be better and the only way to get better is hard work."

Chelsea managed only one shot on target at Molineux, and that was a tame effort.

Despite having 62% of the possession, and making 517 passes to Wolverhampton's 313, Chelsea failed to pose a threat against a side fighting their way out of relegation danger and now 12th overall.

In the league, Chelsea have only 29 goals to their credit from 30 games and have not scored in their last three league matches.

ALSO READ: