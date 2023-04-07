Premier League: Klopp seeks reaction from Liverpool players ahead of Arsenal meeting

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. — Reuters

By Reuters Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 4:23 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 4:47 PM

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hopes to see a reaction from his underperforming players when they face Arsenal on Sunday after a lifeless display in a goalless draw at Chelsea in midweek, which came on the back of a run of poor performances.

Liverpool slipped two spots to eighth in the league after Tuesday's draw, with 43 points after 28 games — 10 points outside the top four.

The result at Stamford Bridge was a fourth straight game in all competitions without a victory for Klopp's side, who have endured a woefully inconsistent season.

Yet while it has won only one of its last eight games away from Anfield, the Merseyside club has an excellent record at home in the league this season with Leeds United the only team to beat it.

Klopp said they would try to build on that when the club welcomes Arsenal, the first visitor to Anfield since Liverpool dished out a 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United at the start of last month.

"This (Chelsea) game has gone and now we have another chance. We will give it a proper try and we will need Anfield," Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"We're at home and we still have to show a reaction and an improvement."

Though Liverpool lost 3-2 away to Arsenal in its first meeting this season in October, it has won their last six home league clashes with the London club, scoring at least three goals on each occasion.

Klopp heaped praise on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, saying the Spaniard had done a "pretty impressive" job as it leads the standings by eight points, having played a game more than second-placed Manchester City.

"I know people ask for time for managers but I really think Mikel deserved each minute he got there when things were not going well because they are there (at the top) now," Klopp said.

"The team is very well set up, good transfers on top of that but a really stable team. That's what they're using now."

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, winger Luis Diaz and midfielder Thiago Alcantara all returned to training, but Sunday's game might come too soon for Diaz, whom Klopp expects to be fully fit for next Monday's trip to Leeds United.

