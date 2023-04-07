IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Topley exits tournament after shoulder injury

Nadal was forced to skip the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells last month as well as the Miami Open that ended last week, as he continues his recovery from a hip issue
England pacer Reece Topley will miss the Indian Premier League after suffering a dislocated shoulder earlier this week, Royal Challengers Bangalore confirmed on Friday.
Topley landed awkwardly on his 2.01-metre (6 feet and 7 inch) frame on Monday while fielding against Mumbai Indians and left the ground.
He has reportedly flown home and a replacement for the star bowler is expected to be announced soon.
"Thank you for putting your body on the line and giving your 100%. We will miss you and wish you a speedy recovery, mate," RCB tweeted on Friday.
"Fearsome with the ball and fearless on the field! We don't just call you top lad Topley for nothing."
The 29-year-old's exit is the second blow to the team in days after top order batter Rajat Patidar was ruled out with a heel injury on Tuesday.
Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood could join the squad next week as replacements, RCB coach Sanjay Bangar told the Press Trust of India news agency on Thursday.
Bangalore are one from two this season after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders by 81 runs on Thursday evening.
