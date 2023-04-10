Linesman stood down amid FA investigation over apparent elbow on Robertson

Topley landed awkwardly on his 2.01-metre (6 feet and 7 inch) frame on Monday while fielding against Mumbai Indians and left the ground
The assistant referee who allegedly elbowed Liverpool's Andy Robertson at halftime during their Premier League draw with Arsenal will not be appointed for matches in the future until an investigation is complete, the referee's body said on Monday.
Liverpool full back Robertson was seen remonstrating with the official, Constantine Hatzidakis, at halftime in Sunday's game and video replays appeared to show him brushing off the Scotland international and catching him with his elbow.
"PGMOL will not be appointing Constantine Hatzidakis to fixtures in any of the competition it serves whilst the FA investigates the incident involving the assistant referee and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at Anfield," it said in a statement.
Robertson was booked for dissent by referee Paul Tierney as the players walked off the Anfield pitch and down the tunnel at halftime.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had said after the 2-2 draw that he did not see the incident although he had heard "something happened".
"I heard the pictures speak for themselves. I cannot say more. I didn't see a bit of it," Klopp said.
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher said the PGMOL would speak to the relevant parties to understand what happened.
"I think, without doubt, the PGMOL and (Chief Refereeing Officer) Howard Webb will speak to Hatzidakis, ascertain his view and thoughts and how he feels," Gallagher told Sky Sports.
"The FA have already said they will speak to him and Andy Robertson... It's just a matter of following the process."
