Saudi league: Firmino debut hat trick lights up Al Ahli win

India find themselves without a settled number four batter in the one-day squad ahead of this year's home World Cup
Al Ahli's Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino shone with a debut hat trick to secure a 3-1 home win over Al Hazm in the opening fixture of the Saudi Pro League season on Friday.
The former Liverpool forward scored twice in the opening 10 minutes before another strike in the 72nd for his treble sealed the three points for the newly-promoted team.
Al Ahli and Al Hazm were two of the four clubs promoted to the Saudi top flight, which has increased from 16 teams to 18 this season.
The hosts took the lead after six minutes with a header from captain Firmino, who got his double with a close-range finish from ex-Manchester City winger and fellow new arrival Riyad Mahrez's cross four minutes later.
Having been largely dominated in the first half, Al Hazm pulled a goal back five minutes after the break as Vina seized on a poor clearance by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, signed from Chelsea.
Firmino, however, capped a perfect opening night by restoring the two-goal lead with less than 20 minutes to go.
Reigning champions Al Ittihad, who have signed Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema from Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, play their first game on Sunday at Al Raed.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, runners-up last season, face Al Ettifaq on Monday. The game could see former Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane, who joined Al Nassr last week, and Jordan Henderson facing off.
ALSO READ:
India find themselves without a settled number four batter in the one-day squad ahead of this year's home World Cup
The allrounder is now the skipper in all three formats of the game and the BCB said they would ask the 36-year-old if he was comfortable with the workload
The American began his bid with six birdies in his opening round of 65 in the FedEx St. Jude Championship
The 'Blue and Yellow' will play Spain in the last four on Saturday after the Dutch failed to make it to the semifinals
The Reds lost midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League last month but have moved to rope in the talented 21-year-old Ecuador international
The event has the potential to be a game-changer for the sport and to provide a platform to showcase the best of Arab boxing talent to an international and regional audience
The kingdom wants 'the compass of professional football to point to the Middle East and the Arab world'
Amenah Al Muhairi will showcase her skills at the event in Cardrona Alpine Resort in New Zealand