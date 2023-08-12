Man City launch title defence with dominant win at newly-promoted Burnley

The Premier League champions made the perfect start to the new season as they swept aside the Clarets

Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (L) fights for the ball with Burnley's Irish defender Dara O'Shea during the English Premier League opener on Friday. - AFP

Published: Sat 12 Aug 2023, 1:46 AM

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, was happy with the way he team began the new season with an authoritative 3-0 away win against newly-promoted Burnley..

Erling Haaland’s opener for City, on 3 minutes 4 seconds with his first touch was the fastest goal of a new Premier League season since 2018-19 after Paul Pogba scored for Man United against Leicester in 2018 (2 mins, 23 secs).

"We started well. We found a goal, we struggled a bit after. We gave away balls, our pass created problems but after a while we played much, much better," Guardiola said.

"Really good. The first games are so important to see how our vibes are. To come here to a promoted side is always so tricky. We didn't expect them to play with five at the back but we found the goal.

"Sometimes you have to be patient to find the right moment. He was not frustrated, I am not frustrated. In football it happens. Don't be dramatic," he said referring to Haaland's goal.

"The first game against a newly promoted will always be difficult. They give everything but we were fortunate to find a goal so quick. We gave chance to them and we have to improve."

Burnley have lost their last 12 games against City in all competitions, while Anass Zaroury is the first player to be sent off in a team's opening game of a Premier League season since Morgan Schneiderlin in 2019-20 for Everton.