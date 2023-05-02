Messi to be suspended by PSG for unauthorised trip to Saudi: Club source

Ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Mercedes-AMG Petronas team principal and CEO Toto Wolff was in Abu Dhabi for a quick meeting with G42 CEO Peng Xiao
Paris Saint-Germain have opened a disciplinary procedure against star player Lionel Messi, who risks being suspended after travelling to Saudi Arabia without the permission of the French club.
Various media in France have claimed the Argentine World Cup winning captain will be hit with a two weeks suspension while the source questioned by AFP said the period of suspension would be a few days.
World Cup winner Messi, who will turn 36 in June, played in PSG's 3-1 home defeat to Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday.
He then travelled to Saudi Arabia on business, but as his club had lost the coach cancelled the usual rest day, meaning Messi fell foul of an unexpected requirement to be on duty in Paris.
The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner left Barcelona in 2021 to join PSG, but he has struggled to reproduce his best form in Paris, scoring 31 goals in 69 appearances.
Some fans see him as a symbol of all the club have done wrong in focusing on superstar signings while failing to build a genuinely competitive team.
The Argentine's name was jeered by some PSG fans as the teams were announced prior to the 1-0 home defeat against Lyon in Ligue 1.
ALSO READ:
Ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Mercedes-AMG Petronas team principal and CEO Toto Wolff was in Abu Dhabi for a quick meeting with G42 CEO Peng Xiao
The world number two was too strong for his Japanese rival, Kanta Tsuneyama, in his 21-13, 21-16 victory in the semifinal
UAE beat neighbour Oman by two runs by the DLS method in a rain-curtailed semifinal of the ACC Premier Cup
Indian star PV Sindhu's campaign ends, but Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy entered men's doubles semifinals
Grenville-Wood is yet to register a bogey this week, carded seven birdies on day two to reach 14 under par
Hundreds of Indonesian fans turned up at the Rashid bin Hamdan Hall in Al Nasr Club to cheer for Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja and Dejan Ferdinansyah, beating the drums and roaring their approval after every winning point
Human line judges have already been phased out in favour of electronic technology at several tournaments, including the Australian Open and US Open
Leclerc and Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen had posted identical times in the top 10 shoot-out before Leclerc produced a magical flying last lap to head the grid for Sunday's race