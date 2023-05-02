Look: Lionel Messi visits Saudi Arabia for family holiday, marvels at greenery, wildlife

Shooter, 19, opened fire at a party of high school students, killing an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old
Football superstar Lionel Messi is currently in Saudi Arabia, enjoying a family holiday with wife Antonela Roccuzzo and his children. The World Cup winner arrived in the Kingdom on Monday, sharing an image of Saudi Arabia's "unexpected wonders" with his over 450 million Instagram followers.
"Who thought Saudi has so much green?", he captioned the photo of a lush canopy of trees, adding how much he "love[s] to explore" the Kingdom whenever he can.
The kingdom's Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al Khateeb, also took to Twitter to welcome the Argentinian footballer to Saudi, sharing heartwarming images of Messi with his family as they enjoyed various activities together.
"I am happy to welcome #Messi and his family to Saudi to enjoy the magical tourist destinations and authentic experiences", Al Khateeb captioned the photos. "We welcome visitors from all around the world to experience a unique trip to Saudi Arabia and its hospitality."
This is not the first time the megastar has visited in the kingdom – Messi is Saudi Arabia's tourism ambassador, and landed in Jeddah in May 2022, accompanied by a group of friends, to a rousing reception.
Former Al-Hilal and Saudi national team forward Sami Al-Jaber welcomed the move, stating “It is a very distinguished and unique step to have Messi as an ambassador for Saudi Tourism."
Last month, the Argentinian footballer was also reportedly offered a stunning €400 million a year to play for Saudi club Al Hilal, according to celebrated Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano. But Messi, according to the Italian journalist, was keen on playing for another club in Europe.
"Leo’s absolute priority: continue in Europe," Romano wrote on social media.
