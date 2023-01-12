Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal chasing Lionel Messi with $300 million per season deal?

The Argentinian star's father is reportedly in Riyadh to look at possibility of his son joining the football club

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 9:05 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 9:07 PM

Another legend from the footballing world may soon be putting on his boots for a Saudi Arabia club if rumours are to be believed. Al Hilal football club has reportedly expressed interest in Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi and are trying to lure him with a deal close to what Cristiano Ronaldo is earning with Al Nassr.

According to a report in Barca Universal, Al Hilal is reportedly offering the Argentinian striker a whopping $300 million per season. Al Hilal is said to be Al Nassr’s biggest rival.

Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr last month, signed a £175m-a-year contract with the club.

According to the Daily Mail, Messi's father and ‘agent’ Jorge is reportedly in Riyadh to hold talks and look at the possibility of his son joining Al Hilal.

Messi’s contract with his French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is due to expire in June, and the Saudi club is keen to sign him as early as possible.

According to the rules, Al Hilal is currently not allowed to add any players until the next transfer window, but they are willing to sign the Argentine star now and let him join club in summer.

Nasser Al Attiyah, a relative of the Emir of Qatar, has further fuelled speculation that Messi may move to the Middle East after reportedly stating: “Messi, his next club after his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, will be Saudi Arabia,” the Mail report stated.

If the move happens, it could see Messi reignite his on-pitch rivalry with Ronaldo, who will play his first game for Al Nassr on January 22.

Messi may perhaps clash with Ronaldo on January 19 when his club PSG travel to Riyadh to play an All-Star XI featuring players from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.