Ronaldo scores to keep Al Nassr's slim title hopes alive

Loh Kean Yew of Singapore reached the Badminton Asia Championships quarterfinals on Thursday
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in four games on Friday to help Al Nassr to a 4-0 win over Al Raed, keeping alive the team's slim Saudi Pro League title hopes.
With five matches remaining this season, Al Nassr remains second in the league, three points behind leader Al Ittihad, having played a game more than its rival.
Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in January on a contract estimated by the media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($220 million), had looked disgruntled in recent weeks as Al Nassr failed to score in three straight games.
After the dismissal of coach Rudi Garcia this month, Al Nassr was knocked out of the King Cup by lowly Al Wahda and, having also lost the Super Cup title, is looking at the prospect of finishing the season without any silverware.
Ronaldo's smile was back at Alawwal Park on Friday, however, as he celebrated a fourth-minute headed goal in trademark fashion.
The 38-year-old Portuguese forward also contributed to Abdul Rahman Gharib's second goal with another header but his frown returned when he was denied a penalty in the second half.
The goal was Ronaldo's 12th in 12 league games this season, six behind the Saudi Pro League's joint leading scorers — Odion Ighalo of Al Hilal and Al Ittihad's Abdul Razzaq Hamdallah.
