IPL 2023: Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan plays 100th match

Loh Kean Yew of Singapore reached the Badminton Asia Championships quarterfinals on Thursday
Star Afghanistan and Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan reached the mark of 100 matches of his Indian Premier League (IPL) career on Saturday.
The 24-year-old accomplished this milestone in his side's IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Rashid made his IPL debut in 2017 and represented Sunrisers Hyderabad till 2021. From 2022 onwards, he represented Gujarat Titans and won the title with the side in its debut season last year under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya.
In his 99 IPL matches played so far, Rashid has taken 126 wickets at an average of 20.31 and an economy rate of 6.50. His best bowling figures are 4-24.
He has also played some crucial match-winning knocks with the bat, having scored 326 runs in his 99 matches at an average of over 11 and a strike rate of 154.50. His best individual score is 40.
Rashid's most successful season in IPL was back in 2018 with SRH. He took 21 wickets that season in 17 matches at an average of 21.80 and an economy rate of 6.73. His best bowling figures were 3-21.
In the current IPL season, Rashid is the 'Purple Cap' holder for having the most wickets in the season so far. He has taken 14 wickets in eight matches at an average of 18.66 and an economy rate of 8.00. His best bowling figures are 4-16. He also has a hat-trick to his name this season and is the first-ever Afghanistan bowler to have an IPL hat-trick to his name.
