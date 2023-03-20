PSG slump to home defeat against Rennes

Rennes' Arnaud Kalimuendo fights for the ball with Paris Saint-Germain's Fabian Ruiz and El Chadaille Bitshiab. — AFP

Mon 20 Mar 2023

Paris Saint-Germain's march towards another Ligue 1 title was slowed on Sunday as they went down 2-0 at home to Rennes, the second time Christophe Galtier's side have lost to the Brittany club in 2023.

Kylian Mbappe had an effort disallowed for offside before Karl Toko-Ekambi put Rennes in front with a magnificent strike in the final minute of the first half.

Arnaud Kalimuendo then made it 2-0 three minutes after the restart against the club he left in the last close season, as PSG slumped to a first home league defeat of the campaign.

It is the Parisians' fourth Ligue 1 loss this season, all of them coming in 2023. They also lost away to Rennes when the teams last met in January.

Rennes, meanwhile, reclaim fifth place from Lille in the fight for European qualification.

The team finishing fifth will qualify for the Europa Conference League, with the top three going into the Champions League and fourth into the Europa League.

