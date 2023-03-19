Man United book FA Cup semifinal berth with 3-1 win over Fulham

The double world champion showed no ill effects of a stomach bug to top the timesheets
Bruno Fernandes scored twice to put Manchester United into the FA Cup semifinals with a drama-filled 3-1 win over Fulham who had two players and manager Marco Silva sent off on Sunday.
Fulham appeared to be heading for their first FA Cup semifinal appearance since 2002 after Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring in the 50th minute.
But Erik ten Hag's team roared back with a vengeance while the Cottagers unravelled in a frenzied 40-second stretch midway through the second half that started with Willian's red card for a handball after a VAR review.
A melee erupted and Mitrovic, who appeared to shove the referee with his shoulder, and Silva were also shown red cards.
Once order was restored, Fernandes's ensuing penalty put United on the scoreboard.
"They had an opportunity and they blew it," former United captain Roy Keane said.
Two minutes later, Marcel Sabitzer put the 12-time FA Cup champions ahead with a backheel chip into the net off a cross from Luke Shaw.
Fernandes scored again for good measure seconds before the final whistle.
"It's a massive win," Sabitzer said. "We wanted to go back to Wembley and we did it."
Asked whether United won it or Fulham gave it away, Sabitzer said: "We won it. Why not? We scored three, they scored one. We were concentrated and focused; we came back and that's the important thing."
United will meet Brighton & Hove Albion -- who ended fourth-tier Grimsby Town's dream run in the cup with a 5-0 win earlier on Sunday -- in the April 22-23 semifinals at Wembley Stadium.
Sheffield United came from behind to dispatch Blackburn Rovers 3-2 and will play Manchester City in the last four.
The double world champion showed no ill effects of a stomach bug to top the timesheets
The Afghans take on Pakistan in a three-match T20 series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium
In a tricky chase, India was in trouble at 39-4 before Rahul stayed calm and put on key partnerships including an unbeaten 108-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, to achieve victory in 39.5 overs
Portugal will face Liechtenstein on March 23 in Lisbon before travelling to Luxembourg on March 26
The British billionaire and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani have made offers to buy the Premier League club
Serie A leaders Napoli take on AC Milan in an all-Italian showdown and Inter Milan face Portuguese league leaders Benfica
Australia regained the Ashes in England in 2019 under Paine's leadership, in what was otherwise a turbulent period for the Test side
The 54-year-old had been on the elite panel since its inception in 2002, and officiated in a record 144 Test matches, 222 one-day internationals and 69 Twenty20s