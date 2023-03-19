Cristiano Ronaldo wins hearts with touching gesture during Saudi league match

The double world champion showed no ill effects of a stomach bug to top the timesheets
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning long-range free kick but handed the task of converting the winning penalty to a teammate as a gesture of respect, as Al Nassr came from behind to beat Abha 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.
The Portuguese forward, who has now scored nine goals in his first season in Saudi Arabia, handed the ball to Brazilian Anderson Talisca, who had just returned from injury.
Talisca converted the 86th-minute spot kick for his 14th goal of the season and celebrated with Ronaldo as Al Nassr kept up the pressure on Al Ittihad, who lead the league by one point with nine games remaining.
"This is mutual respect and we are one team and we act like a family," Talisca told the Saudi Sports Company (SSC) TV through an interpreter.
"We all cooperate and the most important thing is the team. In the end, it's all for the benefit of the club. Whether it is me or any other player, the important thing is to score. It is certainly something special" from Ronaldo.
Ronaldo's 78th-minute goal was his first at Al Nasr's Marsool Park stadium since his move to Saudi Arabia on a big money 2 1/2 year deal.
The 38-year-old will link up with the Portugal squad for the international break before returning to lead Al-Nassr's bid to win the league title for the first time since 2019.
The double world champion showed no ill effects of a stomach bug to top the timesheets
The Afghans take on Pakistan in a three-match T20 series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium
In a tricky chase, India was in trouble at 39-4 before Rahul stayed calm and put on key partnerships including an unbeaten 108-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, to achieve victory in 39.5 overs
Portugal will face Liechtenstein on March 23 in Lisbon before travelling to Luxembourg on March 26
The British billionaire and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani have made offers to buy the Premier League club
Serie A leaders Napoli take on AC Milan in an all-Italian showdown and Inter Milan face Portuguese league leaders Benfica
Australia regained the Ashes in England in 2019 under Paine's leadership, in what was otherwise a turbulent period for the Test side
The 54-year-old had been on the elite panel since its inception in 2002, and officiated in a record 144 Test matches, 222 one-day internationals and 69 Twenty20s