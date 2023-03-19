Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores first home goal in Saudi, pushes Al Nassr to victory

The match against Abha first appeared to be going in the latter's favour before the Portuguese football star turned the game around

By Web Desk Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 10:25 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo finally scored his first home goal in the match between Al Nassr and Abha, delivering an impactful free-kick that powered his team to victory.

The match appeared to be going in Abha's favour at first. The team scored in the first half, but Ronaldo's goal helped Al Nassr draw level. In a video widely shared on social media, the Portuguese football star can be seen celebrating aggressively.

A penalty goal from Talisca then pushed the team to victory. Al Nassr is now at the second position in the league, only one point before Al Ittihad.

