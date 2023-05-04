Messi offered $400 million to move to Saudi Pro League: Report

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ended India's 58-year wait for a gold medal at the Asian championships
Football star Lionel Messi is in talks with Saudi Arabia, regarding a $400 million contract to play in the Saudi Pro League, reported international media.
This amount would be around twice that offered to Messi's rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, when he moved to Saudi club Al Nassr.
According to reports, Messi's deal is being negotiated by his father.
Currently, the football star is suspended for two weeks by his club PSG, for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, reported French sports daily L'Equipe. This could mean he would have to sit out the next two games played by the Paris club. Reports also say that Messi's contract will not be renewed by PSG.
There has been speculation about where he would play next, especially after the reports. Some PSG fans have even booed Messi amid the team's inconsistent campaign.
Messi led Argentina to the World Cup title in December. He's scored 15 league goals and leads the French league with 15 assists. Messi hasn't commented publicly about the suspension on his social media accounts.
(With inputs from agencies)
