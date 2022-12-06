Look: Arsenal, Liverpool start training in UAE ahead of Dubai Super Cup

Matches will be held at the Al Maktoum Stadium situated in the Al Nasr Sports Club, from December 8-16

Photo: @arsenal/Twitter

Squad members from English football teams Arsenal and Liverpool have arrived in Dubai, ahead of their foray into the Dubai Super Cup friendlies. These matches are played ahead of the Premier League, which returns this month.

Arsenal's social media portals were rife with videos and pictures showing the charged Gunners entering their training ground. The videos — mostly posted as Instagram stories — were captioned: 'Day One in Dubai'.

Photo: @arsenal/Twitter

A number of spectacular passes, crosses, and volleys could be seen, as they trained energetically.

At the airport, both teams were warmly received by personnel from the Al Nasr Club, among others.

The Gunners were welcomed with a large wall projection that featured their logo, the Burj Khalifa set against a bright red background, and the letters 'Welcome Arsenal FC'. Players, coaches, and other team personnel cordially shook hands with their hosts.

The Dubai Super Cup 2022 tournament matches will be held at the Al Maktoum Stadium situated in the Al Nasr Sports Club, from December 8-16.

Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool first squad — those who are not at the World Cup — will spend 12 days in the United Arab Emirates, with their domestic schedule now paused until the Carabao Cup tie at Manchester City on December 22, the team's website release said.

Photo: @ptgorst/Twitter

Mikel Arteta's side will first face French team Olympique Lyonnais on December 8, at 7.30pm local time. This will be followed by a match against the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan on December 13 at 6pm.

Klopp’s men will also meet French outfit Lyon at 6pm local time, but on December 11. They will then meet AC Milan on December 16, at 7.30pm local time.

The launch of the Dubai Super Cup was announced last month by AMH Sports under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. The tournament is poised to enhance the sports tourism sector and pave the way for launching more international sporting tournaments.

Photo: Dubai Media Office

According to Ahmed Khoory, Chairman of AMH Sports: "Hosting popular clubs in this league is an excellent addition to any city's credentials and this is a great opportunity for fans of these clubs, both within and outside the UAE to enjoy amazing experiences on and off the field."

