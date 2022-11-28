'Dubai Super Cup 2022' all set to further strengthen city's status as key hub for prestigious sporting events

The event will feature the participation of four elite European football teams, including Liverpool, Arsenal, AC Milan, and Olympique Lyonnais

Dubai is all set to host the inaugural edition of the ‘Dubai Super Cup 2022’ from December 8-16 2022 at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Al-Nasr Club. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the championship reflects Dubai’s status as a preferred venue for hosting major global sporting events.

The ‘Dubai Super Cup 2022' Organising Committee said it was putting the final touches to the event, which will feature the participation of four elite European football teams.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, signed the ‘Dubai Super Cup 2022’ ball and said that Dubai’s hosting of international sporting events reinforces its growing profile on the global sports map and its rise as a major destination for athletes and fans from across the globe.

Al Maktoum welcomed the four European football teams participating in the championship, including English football clubs Liverpool and Arsenal; Italian football club AC Milan, and French football club Olympique Lyonnais.

The participation of international teams in various tournaments being held in Dubai throughout the year contributes to further enriching the city’s thriving sports scene and gives football fans in the UAE and from across the world the opportunity to watch their favorite stars compete, he said.

Mattar Al Tayer, Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, praised the efforts to organise the inaugural edition of the championship, which will kick off its first match between Arsenal and Olympique Lyonnais on December 8. The second match on December 11 will see Liverpool competing with Olympique Lyonnais. Arsenal will play with AC Milan on December 13, while Liverpool and AC Milan will compete on December 16.

Meanwhile, Al-Nasr Club has completed preparing the facilities that will host the championship’s matches and setting up the press centre for the media coming from abroad to cover the event. The championship will serve as a preparation for the upcoming competitions of the European Leagues, which will begin on the last week of December.

The Cup has attracted huge interest from football fans from around the world, with most tickets for the matches being sold. The Organising Committee said that they are expecting all the tickets to be sold out before the championship begins, due to the quality and prominence of the participating teams and players. Among the football stars participating are Egyptian football star and Liverpool player Mohamed Salah; Arsenal footballer Mohamed Elneny; Brazilian star Roberto Firmino, who plays with Liverpool; Arsenal's defender Gabriel Magalhães; captain of the Norway national team and Arsenal team Martin Ødegaard; Algerian star and AC Milan player Ismail bin Nasser; and Lyon star Alexandre Lacazette.

Liverpool and Arsenal clubs will be the first to arrive in Dubai on December 4, while the Olympique Lyonnais delegates will arrive the next day, followed by the AC Milan Club delegates on December 6.