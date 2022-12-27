Lionel Messi to return to PSG in early January

A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Lionel Messi will return to Paris St Germain at the beginning of January, the Ligue 1 club's manager Christophe Galtier said on Tuesday.
The Argentine forward, seven-times Ballon D'Or winner, scored two goals to lead his country to victory over France on penalties in the World Cup final nine days ago.
The 35-year-old Messi will miss PSG's home league game against Strasbourg on Wednesday and the trip to Lens on Sunday.
PSG are top of the standings on 41 points after 15 games, five above second-placed Lens.
Meanwhile, Argentina's football federation chief insisted that coach Lionel Scaloni will remain with the World Cup winners.
"Scaloni is the coach of the Argentina national team. We are both men of our word, we said yes to each other. I have no doubt that he will continue," Argentine Football Federation (AFA) president Claudio Tapia said.
Scaloni, 44, has been in charge of the team since 2018, leading them to the Copa America in 2021 - Argentina's first international trophy since 1993.
He then guided Lionel Messi and the squad to a third World Cup with victory over France in the final in Qatar earlier this month.
However, when he was named coach in succession to Jorge Sampaoli after a last-16 exit at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, he was not a popular choice.
"Ninety-nine percent of people thought we were wrong or even crazy," said Tapia.
"But this team brought happiness to the people with the titles they won."
