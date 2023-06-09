Could Neymar be heading to the English Premier League?

Athletes camped in New Delhi since April, seeking arrest of WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing female sportsperson
Close on the heels of Lionel Messi's departure from Paris Saint Germain to Major League Soccer Club (MLS) Inter Miami, Brazilian star Neymar could look for pastures new.
Reports suggest that Chelsea have joined fellow English Premier League counterparts Manchester United in the race for the Brazilian.
It is being reported that Chelsea have begun talks with PSG, the French Ligue 1 champions, after Manchester United had begun negotiations.
Chelsea's new manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on bringing the Brazilian captain to Stamford Bridge. Pochettino has had a previous working relationship with Neymar during his time as manager with PSG.
It was also said that Neymar's former club FC Barcelona were also in the hunt but that has since gone cold with the Catalan club said to be not keen on the 31-year-old.
It remains to be seen whether Neymar will be tempted to move to the highly competitive Premier League.
Neymar has a contract with PSG until 2025.
