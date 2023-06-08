Will you pay $3,000 to watch Lionel Messi on pitch? Tickets to his Inter Miami debut being re-sold at unbelievable prices

Four strong team will play a two-match series against their Junior counterparts from the club in Pakistan
"Messi Mania" has already hit the United States even before the magician has touched a ball on American soil.
With Argentine star Lionel Messi quite possibly set to make his Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul on July 21, tickets were reportedly sold out in a matter of minutes.
Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, co-owned by charismatic former England captain David Beckham, will take on Liga MX side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup opener at their Fort Lauderdale-based DRV PNK Stadium.
According to Ticketmaster, verified resale tickets now range from $1,583 to a whopping $3,000 a ticket!
Prior to Messi's announcement, the lowest price for a ticket for that match was just $29 but skyrocketed up to $329 — a 1,034 per cent jump, as reported by Reuters.
