Will you pay $3,000 to watch Lionel Messi on pitch? Tickets to his Inter Miami debut being re-sold at unbelievable prices

The Argentine star could quite possibly play against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup opener at Fort Lauderdale on July 21

Lionel Messi. — AFP File

By Web Desk Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 7:57 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 8:30 PM

"Messi Mania" has already hit the United States even before the magician has touched a ball on American soil.

With Argentine star Lionel Messi quite possibly set to make his Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul on July 21, tickets were reportedly sold out in a matter of minutes.

Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, co-owned by charismatic former England captain David Beckham, will take on Liga MX side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup opener at their Fort Lauderdale-based DRV PNK Stadium.

According to Ticketmaster, verified resale tickets now range from $1,583 to a whopping $3,000 a ticket!

Prior to Messi's announcement, the lowest price for a ticket for that match was just $29 but skyrocketed up to $329 — a 1,034 per cent jump, as reported by Reuters.

