Chinese fan who hugged Messi in Beijing, will travel to Miami to get his autograph

The feeling of meeting your idol is priceless. And for one Chinese fan in Beijing, the feeling was unimaginable and simply out of this world. He managed to hug none other than footballing superstar Lionel Messi, a 'feat' not many fans have managed to accomplish.
Argentina were playing Australia in a friendly in Beijing on Thursday and thousands of fans came through the turnstiles to get a glimpse of their hero.
And this die hard fan took matters into his own hands and rushed onto the pitch and went onto hug Messi.
He was immediately chased down by security and taken away from the ground. The video of him rushing onto the pitch and hugging Messi went viral all around the world.
The fan later revealed why he had done so.
"I apologize for my behaviour of rushing into the stadium, but I am a Messi fan. I would like to take a photo with Messi and get Messi's autograph," he was quoted as saying in Chinese, translated to English.
"I found that my physical fitness is good, so after hugging Messi, I ran to the goalkeeper Martinez," he added.
But he also apologised for his behaviour and said that next time he will do it the right way by travelling to Miami to get the legend's autograph.
"I hugged Messi this time, but I didn't get a chance to get an autograph. Next time I want to go to Miami and ask Messi for an autograph. But I won't rush to the pitch and repeat today's mistake, it's a wrong example, say sorry to everyone," he said.
Messi, who played for FC Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain, will next ply his trade in the United States where he will turn out for Inter Miami.
