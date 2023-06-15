UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Lionel Messi's bold rejection: Turning down a $1 billion offer from Al-Hilal explained

Messi's flashy move to reject a whopping $1 billion offer. Khaleej Times unfolded the saga of how Messi's rejection sets the stage for an unprecedented path to unimaginable riches.

by

Ehaab Qadeer

Published: Thu 15 Jun 2023, 6:54 PM

READ MORE:

Ehaab Qadeer

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By