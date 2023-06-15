Look: Lionel Messi makes magic in Beijing

He has now scored in seven straight games for Argentina and the country's talisman has shown no signs of slowing down ahead of his 36th birthday next week

By Reuters Published: Thu 15 Jun 2023, 8:59 PM

Lionel Messi delighted Argentina fans in Beijing when he scored the fastest goal of his international career in a 2-0 friendly win over Australia, netting after 79 seconds at a raucous Workers' Stadium on Thursday.

Take a look at some of the striking images from the game:

