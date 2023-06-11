Champions League final: Moments of ecstasy, triumph and tears as Manchester City completes historic treble win

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Champions League. Photos: Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Sun 11 Jun 2023, 10:23 AM

Thousands of Manchester City fans spilled onto the streets of Manchester in celebration on Saturday, after the English champions beat Inter Milan 1-0 to lift the Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

The blue side of Manchester had long lived in the shadow of rivals Manchester United until an Abu Dhabi-backed takeover in 2008 transformed City's fortunes.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, City have become the dominant force in English football in recent years, but had still never conquered Europe until Spanish midfielder Rodri scored the only goal in Istanbul to spark joy in northwest England.

"One of the best nights of my life," said supporter Jacob Evans after watching on a big screen as 6,000 City fans crammed into a fan zone. "You saw the bodies in there. It was incredible.

The celebrations are only just beginning, with the players set to parade their treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies in an open-top bus through Manchester on Monday.

(With inputs from AFP)

