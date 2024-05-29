Barcelona appoint Hansi Flick as new coach

The 20-year-old Ghosh defeated 15-year-old prodigy IM Kevin George Micheal of Egypt
Barcelona have appointed former German national team and Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick as head coach on a two-year contract, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.
Flick, who has not managed a club since being sacked by Germany in September 2023, will be tasked with reviving Barcelona's fortunes after the Catalan side failed to win any trophies this season under Xavi Hernandez, who was dismissed on Friday.
The swashbuckling Slovenian showman was decked out in the iconic pink leader's jersey, riding a pink bike and even arriving on a pink bus
Levey says it was special after riding the Sheikh Mohammed Obaid-owned colt to victory at The Curragh
Top-seed GM Teimour Radjabov held to a draw by Al Ain-based chess coach and Georgian International Master (IM) Giorgi Sibashvili
Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo seal victory for the Red Devils with first half goals within nine minutes of each other
The United States co-hosts the 20-team event who compete in the ICC blockbuster from June 1 to 29
UAE Team Emirates rider well placed to win Italy's professional cycling race that started in 1909
The defending champion was beaten by 44th-ranked Czech Tomas Machac in the semi-finals to continue his alarming dip in form